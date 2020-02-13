Bettendorf Kindergarten Round-Up is March 6

Children residing in the Bettendorf Community School District who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2020, should attend Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, March 6 at their neighborhood school.
The 60- to 90-minute program provides parents and students a chance to meet the teachers/principal and see the building of their home school attendance area. During the event, there is a brief overview of the kindergarten program and its academic/social expectations.
Parents can pre-register students during Kindergarten Round-Up if they bring their child’s proof of birth and appropriate proof of residency. Proof of residency may be a signed lease agreement, an approved offer to purchase or build a home, a utility bill with the parent’s name/residence address, or a letter from a utility company stating that the parent has established service at the resident address. Parents residing with relatives are required to fill-out a Notarized Statement of Residency form.
Attendance at round-up helps the district plan for the next year's staffing
Parents must attend Round-Up at their attendance center. The schedule and locations are:
Herbert Hoover Elementary - 8:45 a.m. last name beginning with A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z; 3223 S. Hampton Drive, 563-332-8636.
Grant Wood Elementary - 8:45 a.m.; 1423 Hillside Drive, 563-359-8277.
Mark Twain Elementary - 8:45 a.m. A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z; 1620 Lincoln Road, 563-359-8263
Neil Armstrong Elementary - 9 a.m.; 3311 Central Ave., 563-359-8275.
Paul Norton Elementary - 8:45 a.m. A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z; 4485 Greenbrier Drive, 563-332-8936
BCSD kindergarten classes will be cancelled March 6. Preschool classes are still held, but children are encouraged to attend Kindergarten Round-Up. Children may join their preschool class before and/or after their round-up time if they so choose.
Parents can look up their neighborhood school by entering their address on the City of Bettendorf ‘s Citizen Information webpage at http://bit.ly/BettAddressSearch. Registration information and forms are available at http://bit.ly/BettKindergartenRoundUp
Before the 1st day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide proof of immunizations, physical and lead testing results, dental screening and vision screening. Forms are available on the district’s website and in the elementary schools.