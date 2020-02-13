Bettendorf Kindergarten Round-Up is March 6

Children residing in the Bettendorf Community School District who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2020, should attend Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, March 6 at their neighborhood school.

The 60- to 90-minute program provides parents and students a chance to meet the teachers/principal and see the building of their home school attendance area. During the event, there is a brief overview of the kindergarten program and its academic/social expectations.

Parents can pre-register students during Kindergarten Round-Up if they bring their child’s proof of birth and appropriate proof of residency. Proof of residency may be a signed lease agreement, an approved offer to purchase or build a home, a utility bill with the parent’s name/residence address, or a letter from a utility company stating that the parent has established service at the resident address. Parents residing with relatives are required to fill-out a Notarized Statement of Residency form.

Attendance at round-up helps the district plan for the next year's staffing

Parents must attend Round-Up at their attendance center. The schedule and locations are:

Herbert Hoover Elementary - 8:45 a.m. last name beginning with A-K; 10 a.m. L-Z; 3223 S. Hampton Drive, 563-332-8636.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}