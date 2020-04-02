Bettendorf leaders meet with Sen. Chuck Grassley
SALUTES

Bettendorf leaders meet with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Bettendorf leaders recently had the opportunity to meet with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to discuss federal priorities, including transportation, communication infrastructure and flood mitigation and other priorities.

Mayor Robert Gallagher, Aldermen Frank Baden, Lisa Brown, Jerry Sechser, Scott Naumann and Scott Webster and City Administrator Decker Ploehn met with Grassley during a visit to Washington, D.C., for the League of Cities conference.

Grassley and the Bettendorf officials also discussed the status of multiple projects that have received funding through federal programs.

