Bettendorf Library can help with job search

The Bettendorf Public Library can help you with your job search. Whether you are just beginning your search for a job or would like to tidy up your resume and cover letter, the library has valuable resources for you.

If you are checking out area employers, doing market research or networking, and finding a mentor, the library can help to get you connected. We offer access to databases, online programs, books, audiobooks, and more.

Take a quick look at the “Resources for Job Seekers” page (https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/job-seekers) on the Bettendorf Public Library's website and you can link to plenty of information to find and apply for jobs locally or nationally. AtoZdatabases and JobNow can be accessed on the public computers in the library or from home 24/7 with your Bettendorf Public Library card. From the “Resources for Job Seekers” page, you’ll find links to job listing sites for Iowa Works and Illinois Job Link.