Bettendorf Library can help with job search

The Bettendorf Public Library can help you with your job search. Whether you are just beginning your search for a job or would like to tidy up your resume and cover letter, the library has valuable resources for you.
If you are checking out area employers, doing market research or networking, and finding a mentor, the library can help to get you connected. We offer access to databases, online programs, books, audiobooks, and more.
Take a quick look at the “Resources for Job Seekers” page (https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/job-seekers) on the Bettendorf Public Library's website and you can link to plenty of information to find and apply for jobs locally or nationally. AtoZdatabases and JobNow can be accessed on the public computers in the library or from home 24/7 with your Bettendorf Public Library card. From the “Resources for Job Seekers” page, you’ll find links to job listing sites for Iowa Works and Illinois Job Link.
The Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College have joined forces to offer unique opportunities for job seekers. In January, we offered an online program through GoToMeeting on Job Searching Skills. This program was led by Angela Striegel who is the Coordinator of Career Planning and Placement at Black Hawk College. Angela’s experience and expertise was on full display as she shared helpful information regarding a potential employee’s self-analysis, job search materials, targeted job searching and networking. Angela will be back with us at 6 p.m., Feb. 18th, this time to lead a Resume Building program.
During her February presentation she will share information and tips that will help you create a new resume or update a resume that you already have. Topics covered in the presentation include basic resume writing skills, information that belongs on your resume, formatting tips and tricks, and what employers look for on a resume. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation.
This workshop will take place online via GoToMeeting. Registration is limited to 15 participants. After registering, you will receive an email with the GoToMeeting login information on the day before the workshop. Program information and the link to register for the event can be found at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4790386. You can also register over the phone by calling 563-344-4179.
So whether you are looking for materials, databases, online help, or an online program, the Bettendorf Public Library can help you with your job search. If you have further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us. We can be reached via phone at 563-344-4179, email at info@bettendorflibrary.com, or our live chat feature on the Bettendorf Public Library website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.