Bettendorf library: Check out our new streaming services

You may know that the Bettendorf Public Library offers Bettendorf residents access to digital magazines, books, and music. I am here to tell you that your Bettendorf Public Library card has just leveled up!

BPL has begun offering its cardholders access to a free Kanopy account. This online streaming service contains critically acclaimed movies, documentaries, The Great Courses, and children’s favorite shows. The robust platform gives Bettendorf Public Library patrons instant access to 10 monthly films per account along with two series from The Great Courses, and unlimited access to children’s programming via Kanopy Kids. Bettendorf Public Library cardholders have access to Kanopy thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

There are a few simple steps to get started. You will first want to visit our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com to build your initial account. You can find our Digital Content section under the “Read & Research” tab. Follow the link to set up a Kanopy account using your Bettendorf Public Library card account number, which is located on the back of your card. After account set up, you can download the Kanopy app to any viewing device including App Store, FireTV, Google Play, or Roku platforms. You can even start watching on your computer browser. If you need assistance in accessing Kanopy or any of our online services, be sure to check the red “Tutorial” tab located on our website for step-by-step instructions.

Kanopy’s tagline is “Thoughtful Entertainment” and their digital offerings back that theme. The Bettendorf Public Library has long held in-house copies of the popular Great Courses series. Lifelong learners can now stream these courses anytime from a variety of subjects including history, personal finance, cooking, computer programming, dog training, and more. You’ll find familiar and new films you can share with your family, and your children can find all of their favorite PBS films to stream at anytime. The Kanopy Kids section even has animated books available for in-home story hours.

While on our website, be sure to check out the other digital offerings we have available. We’ve recently added access to QC Beats which houses music from local musicians which you can download for your collection. As always, we are continually adding new ebooks, audiobooks, and current magazines for Bettendorf Public Library cardholders to enjoy. These online offerings provide the added bonus of returning themselves right on time.

The Bettendorf Public Library is committed to providing our residents to the best offerings in collections and information access. We hope you will delve into our new Kanopy service and explore all that it has to offer. With remote access to digital books, audiobooks, magazines, music and now film, your Bettendorf Public Library card truly allows you to carry a library that can go with you anywhere.

