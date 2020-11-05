Bettendorf Library continuing to provide public programming

Due to the popularity of the Take Home Workshops, in December we’ll start offering two every month, and be putting together more kits for each Workshop!

What do you do, though, when you’ve completed the kit and are waiting for the next? The Library has resources available 24/7/365 for whenever you feel crafty! Creativebug is a new service that includes thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center offers detailed "how-to" instructions and creative ideas to meet the interests of virtually every hobby enthusiast from leading hobby and craft magazines.

And for the handyperson in your house, we offer ChiltonLibrary, the Home Improvement Reference Center and Small Engine Repair Reference Center. ChiltonLibrary represents the most authoritative automotive repair information available to car owners. Home Improvement Reference Center provides users with detailed, user-friendly “how-to” information covering a variety of home improvement and repair projects. Small Engine Repair Reference Center provides detailed yet user-friendly repair guides for all manner of small engines.

You can find these online resources at bettendorflibrary.com/makers. Your library card gives you access to information-packed resources at any time. And if you want to try out our Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go or Take Home Workshop crafts, those videos are also available any time at https://bit.ly/bettlibyoutube.

