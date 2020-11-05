 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Library continuing to provide public programming
April Crowder, Bettendorf Library

This fall, the Bettendorf Public Library is continuing to provide programming to patrons of all ages while maintaining social distancing. Two of these exciting programs focus on crafting, Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go for youth and Take Home Workshops for ages 16 and up.

Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go includes supplies and instructions for a craft project, conveniently bagged “to go” and are available in the library’s youth department. A video of the project is also available online to assist patrons with craft creation. Library staff fills 250 Grab-and-Go bags on the first Monday of the month, and kits are available until the library runs out.

Past crafts have included frozen dinosaur eggs and pipe cleaner pumpkins. Our Grab-and-Go craft for November is Tea Light Turkeys and the December craft is Packing Peanut Igloos. These crafts allow kids to explore their creative side and have fun, all while socially distancing.

But kids don’t get to have all the fun! The Library is also offering Take Home Workshops, a socially distant version of our popular Creation Studio Workshops. These workshops offer instruction via an online video and written directions, and kits with the needed materials are available for teens and adults to pick up at the Library while supplies last. We’ve done iris folding on a notecard, a prick and stitch bookmark, and pompom eyeball garlands! In November, we’re offering no-sew rag rug trivets.

Due to the popularity of the Take Home Workshops, in December we’ll start offering two every month, and be putting together more kits for each Workshop!

What do you do, though, when you’ve completed the kit and are waiting for the next? The Library has resources available 24/7/365 for whenever you feel crafty! Creativebug is a new service that includes thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center offers detailed "how-to" instructions and creative ideas to meet the interests of virtually every hobby enthusiast from leading hobby and craft magazines.

And for the handyperson in your house, we offer ChiltonLibrary, the Home Improvement Reference Center and Small Engine Repair Reference Center. ChiltonLibrary represents the most authoritative automotive repair information available to car owners. Home Improvement Reference Center provides users with detailed, user-friendly “how-to” information covering a variety of home improvement and repair projects. Small Engine Repair Reference Center provides detailed yet user-friendly repair guides for all manner of small engines.

You can find these online resources at bettendorflibrary.com/makers. Your library card gives you access to information-packed resources at any time. And if you want to try out our Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go or Take Home Workshop crafts, those videos are also available any time at https://bit.ly/bettlibyoutube.

Maria Levetzow, Bettendorf library

COMING UP

Nov 5: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Nov 5: Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.

Nov 9: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov 10: Get Lit -- The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa, 7 p.m.

Nov 11: Storytime Live from the Library, 10 a.m.

Nov 11: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Nov 12: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Nov 14: Mystery Book Discussion Group -- November Road by Lou Berney, 9:30 a.m.

Nov 16: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov 17: Get to Know the Library -- An Ask & Answer Session, 6 p.m.

Nov 18: Storytime Live from the Library, 10 a.m.

Nov 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group -- Go, Went, Gone by Jenny Erpenbeck, 1 p.m.

Nov 18: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Nov 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group -- The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson, 7 p.m.

Nov 19: Take Home Workshop -- Rag Rug Trivet, 11 a.m.

Nov 19: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Nov 23: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov 27: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.

Nov 30: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 2: Storytime Live from the Library, 10 a.m.

Dec 2: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Dec 3: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

