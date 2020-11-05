Bettendorf Library continuing to provide public programming

This fall, the Bettendorf Public Library is continuing to provide programming to patrons of all ages while maintaining social distancing. Two of these exciting programs focus on crafting, Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go for youth and Take Home Workshops for ages 16 and up.
Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go includes supplies and instructions for a craft project, conveniently bagged “to go” and are available in the library’s youth department. A video of the project is also available online to assist patrons with craft creation. Library staff fills 250 Grab-and-Go bags on the first Monday of the month, and kits are available until the library runs out.
Past crafts have included frozen dinosaur eggs and pipe cleaner pumpkins. Our Grab-and-Go craft for November is Tea Light Turkeys and the December craft is Packing Peanut Igloos. These crafts allow kids to explore their creative side and have fun, all while socially distancing.
But kids don’t get to have all the fun! The Library is also offering Take Home Workshops, a socially distant version of our popular Creation Studio Workshops. These workshops offer instruction via an online video and written directions, and kits with the needed materials are available for teens and adults to pick up at the Library while supplies last. We’ve done iris folding on a notecard, a prick and stitch bookmark, and pompom eyeball garlands! In November, we’re offering no-sew rag rug trivets.
Due to the popularity of the Take Home Workshops, in December we’ll start offering two every month, and be putting together more kits for each Workshop!
What do you do, though, when you’ve completed the kit and are waiting for the next? The Library has resources available 24/7/365 for whenever you feel crafty! Creativebug is a new service that includes thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center offers detailed "how-to" instructions and creative ideas to meet the interests of virtually every hobby enthusiast from leading hobby and craft magazines.
And for the handyperson in your house, we offer ChiltonLibrary, the Home Improvement Reference Center and Small Engine Repair Reference Center. ChiltonLibrary represents the most authoritative automotive repair information available to car owners. Home Improvement Reference Center provides users with detailed, user-friendly “how-to” information covering a variety of home improvement and repair projects. Small Engine Repair Reference Center provides detailed yet user-friendly repair guides for all manner of small engines.
You can find these online resources at bettendorflibrary.com/makers. Your library card gives you access to information-packed resources at any time. And if you want to try out our Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go or Take Home Workshop crafts, those videos are also available any time at https://bit.ly/bettlibyoutube.
