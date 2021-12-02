Bettendorf Library creates ambassador program

At Bettendorf Public Library, we are excited to provide the community with high quality resources, unique and valuable programming, and access to an array of technology for exploration and discovery.
As new programs and initiatives are developed, we spread the news of these offerings via social media, flyers, our website, the Pages newsletter, online calendars, and even press releases. While we make every attempt to share library news with the public, we still find that some patrons mention they were unaware of certain features of the library.
In an attempt to more effectively spread the word about our new and exciting offerings, we have created the BPL Ambassador program. We are inviting members of the public that are interested in sharing what they love about the library to sign-up to be a BPL Ambassador.
As Ambassadors, volunteers will share what they love about the Library with their friends, family, and/or social media circle. This can include speaking with others about what they find most interesting, taking and sharing photos of the programs or services, or posting and tagging us on social media. Their honest feedback on our programs and services will provide others with the kind of inside information that advertisements miss. For example, an Ambassador might be able to tell a friend why they in particular would be interested in trying out our photo editing software, or they might share a photo of some of the creations from our 3D printer.
Not only are Ambassadors going to receive information ahead of time, they will also receive exclusive backstage previews to upcoming library offerings, such as the new second floor makerspace. The Creation Studio offers community access to new and emerging technologies, such as 3D printers, and other equipment and software that inspires interest in creativity, design, and STEAM activities.
Those interested in becoming an ambassador for the Bettendorf Public Library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer. More information can be found on the Library’s website at www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
In other exciting news, the Library has been in the process of revamping its outreach and homebound service.
Homebound individuals are eligible to receive item deliveries from the library when they sign-up for our outreach services. Items can include any of our circulating materials, such as books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs/Blu-rays, book discussion kits, WiFi hotspots, and reminiscence kits. Not sure what books to request? Just let our outreach staff know a little bit about your interests and we can suggest titles to try out. We also provide outreach visits to senior facilities and schools within the city of Bettendorf.
To learn more about our outreach, or to sign up for service, please visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/outreach, or call 563-344-4187.