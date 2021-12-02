Bettendorf Library creates ambassador program

At Bettendorf Public Library, we are excited to provide the community with high quality resources, unique and valuable programming, and access to an array of technology for exploration and discovery.

As new programs and initiatives are developed, we spread the news of these offerings via social media, flyers, our website, the Pages newsletter, online calendars, and even press releases. While we make every attempt to share library news with the public, we still find that some patrons mention they were unaware of certain features of the library.

In an attempt to more effectively spread the word about our new and exciting offerings, we have created the BPL Ambassador program. We are inviting members of the public that are interested in sharing what they love about the library to sign-up to be a BPL Ambassador.