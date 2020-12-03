Bettendorf Library eager to help make choices easier

Have you ever started a hunt for something to read/watch/listen to and felt overwhelmed by the mountain of choices?
After all, the Bettendorf Public Library maintains a diverse collection of popular materials and we are adding new books, movies, CDs and more every week.
But never fear! The Bettendorf Public Library staff and services are here to rescue you from the dread of analysis paralysis. We have a wide range of tools available to easily lead you and your family to your next great book, movie, or digital download.
We can start with our capable, well-trained staff. Whether you are looking for a cozy winter read or a thriller that will give you goosebumps, our staff members can take your personal preferences and use them to discover good-fit titles.
Readers’ advisory services are currently available by phone or online (only) during regular hours of operation for Adult/Information Services 563-344-4179 and Youth Services at 563-344-4178, or by email at info@bettendorflibrary.com.
On our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com you can discover a wide range of tools and services to connect you to ideal library materials. Suggestion Connection provides you with staff recommendations based on your personal reading style. This free service can be accessed under the “Read and Research” section of our website by selecting “Staff Recommendations.”
While at the “Read and Research” section of our website, Bettendorf Public Library cardholders will also want to check out our digital tools for finding great materials. Our online Daily Book Samples club will send you a daily preview of materials from your selected genres. This gives you the luxury of trying a book before checking it out and can make for great reading on your lunch break.
Additionally, we offer the monthly Book News email service. When you register, you will be alerted to top new titles in our collection on a variety of topics or genres.
Among the most comprehensive of our readers’ advisory tools is our subscription to Novelist Plus. You can find it in our “Do Research Online” section when you select “Literature.” This extensive service is exclusive to Bettendorf cardholders and allows you to narrow down exactly what you are looking for in a book.
Novelist Plus allows you to find read-alikes of your favorite authors and titles, filter for themes and the reading pace you enjoy, and much more.
Lastly, you will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s annual publication of reading recommendations. Compiled from staff, volunteers, and board members with a wide array of reading tastes, the Bettendorf Public Library Favorites of 2020 is sure to highlight titles new and old that we found compelling and want to share with you.
Look for our Favorites of 2020 on our website and via library social media outlets in December. Our staff members are trained as reading advisors and we love to share the authors and titles we have enjoyed.
For the latest updates on our services and facility, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or give us a call at 563-344-4175.
