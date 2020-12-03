Bettendorf Library eager to help make choices easier

While at the “Read and Research” section of our website, Bettendorf Public Library cardholders will also want to check out our digital tools for finding great materials. Our online Daily Book Samples club will send you a daily preview of materials from your selected genres. This gives you the luxury of trying a book before checking it out and can make for great reading on your lunch break.

Additionally, we offer the monthly Book News email service. When you register, you will be alerted to top new titles in our collection on a variety of topics or genres.

Among the most comprehensive of our readers’ advisory tools is our subscription to Novelist Plus. You can find it in our “Do Research Online” section when you select “Literature.” This extensive service is exclusive to Bettendorf cardholders and allows you to narrow down exactly what you are looking for in a book.

Novelist Plus allows you to find read-alikes of your favorite authors and titles, filter for themes and the reading pace you enjoy, and much more.