Need help now? We’ve got you covered.
“I need help, now!” Parents, have you heard your child say that while deep in the throes of homework? I have, and there have been times when I simply could not help (I’m looking at you, math homework). Don’t worry if you find yourself in my shoes, though. You’ve got expert help available 24/7/365.
Through the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com, you can access Brainfuse’s HelpNow online tutoring service. Brainfuse HelpNow offers personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies) including college entrance test preparation.
Students communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy and paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow also offers skills building and test preparation where, after taking a quiz, the user can then connect directly to a live tutor to review the topics and questions covered in the quiz. All live tutoring sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with others. Live tutors are available everyday from 2-11 p.m.
Additionally, the Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. The Send Question Center is for non-writing assignments such as math or science. All reviews and comments from tutors are stored in the Message Center on the student homepage.
You have free articles remaining.
For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools — Meet and Brainwave. Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write and chat and send it to others for feedback.
The Bettendorf Public Library’s school liaison librarian Christine Garrow says “HelpNow can assist children with specific homework challenges and improve their skills on many subjects through customizable resources, live tutoring sessions, and more. I really hope parents, educators, and students take advantage of this great online service provided by our library.”
But we all know that students come in all ages, and HelpNow has services for adult learners, too. The Adult Learning Center is the adult learners’ version of HelpNow where patrons can access GED prep, U.S citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and Career Resources which lists popular job search links. Microsoft Office support allows patrons to ask questions about Excel, Word and PowerPoint. The Writing Lab, Send Question Center and the Skills Building are also included in the Adult Learning Center suite.
So the next time your student (or you) needs help with homework, know that we’ve got you covered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.