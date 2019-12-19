Bettendorf library hosts Putnam history program

The Bettendorf Public Library's monthly Community Connections event seeks to highlight local history, interests and people.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, at 1:30 p.m., the Putnam Museum will make ancient history come to life when they host, "Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities" at the library.

This event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-City area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how culture changed until they greeted the first Euro Americans to arrive.

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection and discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures.

