Bettendorf Library introduces Flipster

The Bettendorf Public Library continually offers newer and faster ways to get patrons the information they need.

With digital magazines through Flipster, as well as ebooks and eaudiobooks through Overdrive/Libby, items are never late and there are never fines involved. That's just one more benefit to checking out digital content from the comfort of your home. We now hold both Flipster and hardcopy versions of magazines such as Clean Eating, Good Housekeeping, In Touch, Men's Health, Women's Health, Yoga Journal and more so patrons have the option of accessing the content at the library or remotely.

Flipster magazines can be downloaded to Android™ or Apple® phones and tablets, and Kindle Fire tablets for offline reading anytime, anywhere. Bettendorf Public Library cardholders even have exclusive access to digital versions of AppleMagazine, PCWorld, MacWorld and Digital Photographer through our new Flipster service.

To find out more, head to our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com and click on the “Digital Content” option under the “Read and Research” tab. There you will find the link to Flipster along with the links to other digital offerings of OverDrive/Libby (ebooks and eaudiobooks), Freegal (digital music available for download), and Tumblebooks (searchable collection of animated and talking picture books for children).