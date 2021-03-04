Bettendorf Library introduces Flipster

You may have noticed a few weeks ago that our digital magazine subscription has changed to Flipster. What's that? You didn't notice? What's Flipster? Let me tell you all about it!
Flipster is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the Bettendorf Public Library. Bettendorf cardholders can simply download the Flipster app to any mobile device or log into a web browser along with their library card number and within a few moments can be “flipping” through the pages of the newest (or even past) issues of the hottest magazines.
Consider Flipster your one-stop-shop for exploring hobbies, interests, current events, healthy cooking, cars, investing and more.
Flipster offers a user-friendly, intuitive reading experience. Patrons can easily browse magazines by category as well as perform searches for specific periodicals. An online newsstand provides a carousel of each publication’s most recent issues, as well as a carousel of available past issues to allow for quick access to magazines. The table of contents contains direct links to articles of interest and hotlinks within magazines are hyperlinked that open in separate tabs when clicked. Flipster is even great for those who prefer large print reading as it includes an option to zoom in and out for better readability.
The Bettendorf Public Library continually offers newer and faster ways to get patrons the information they need.
With digital magazines through Flipster, as well as ebooks and eaudiobooks through Overdrive/Libby, items are never late and there are never fines involved. That's just one more benefit to checking out digital content from the comfort of your home. We now hold both Flipster and hardcopy versions of magazines such as Clean Eating, Good Housekeeping, In Touch, Men's Health, Women's Health, Yoga Journal and more so patrons have the option of accessing the content at the library or remotely.
Flipster magazines can be downloaded to Android™ or Apple® phones and tablets, and Kindle Fire tablets for offline reading anytime, anywhere. Bettendorf Public Library cardholders even have exclusive access to digital versions of AppleMagazine, PCWorld, MacWorld and Digital Photographer through our new Flipster service.
To find out more, head to our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com and click on the “Digital Content” option under the “Read and Research” tab. There you will find the link to Flipster along with the links to other digital offerings of OverDrive/Libby (ebooks and eaudiobooks), Freegal (digital music available for download), and Tumblebooks (searchable collection of animated and talking picture books for children).
All of these online resources are offered for free with your Bettendorf Public Library card.
If you're interested in detailed information about how Flipster works, be sure to check out the tutorial at https://my.nicheacademy.com/bettendorflibrary/course/1424 or contact our Information Desk at 563-344-4179. Happy reading!