Bettendorf library is a source for music lovers

Looking forward, our Feb. 21 performance will feature local musician Marc Hans Showalter and our March 20th performance will feature harpist Emily Wren Baxter. All performances are free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water are provided at no charge.

Trax from the Stax is a music listening program where folks are exposed to music with which they may not already be familiar. In a welcoming and open-minded environment, our curators will present a composer, genre, artist or style to participants. Trax from the Stax programs meet on the third Thursday of the month at 7:30 P.M. Join us in February as Aubrey Barnes (Aubs.) will discuss the process involved in writing one of his latest hip-hop songs, “Kids.” He will discuss the process and his influences as an artist working in the QC.

Our Summer Concert Series must be mentioned as it is one of our most popular program series. From June 4 to Aug. 13, we will host our free concerts in Faye’s Field. Concerts are held every Thursday, rain or shine, from 6:30-8 p.m. We are looking forward to another fun and successful summer of concerts.

Finally, we have a special opportunity for kids and teens. On March 10, March 24, April 7 and April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., we will host a Chiptunes and Synth program series where participants can experience fun, non-traditional music. The series will offer the history of computer-generated music. Come and have a hands-on experience creating weird electronic noise, beats, and arcade sounds.

Lucas Berns is a librarian at the Bettendorf Public Library.

