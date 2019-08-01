For the Youth Services division at the Bettendorf Public Library, August is synonymous with Discovery Fair.
After the summer reading program ends in July and before school is in full swing in September, the Discovery Fair is held for families to learn, experience and enjoy a variety of activities and learning opportunities throughout the Learning Campus at the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye’s Field.
Quad-City Bank and Trust is the presenting sponsor for this event as it has been for many years. The bank's continued support and involvement, along with the Bettendorf Library Foundation, is much appreciated and a testament of their commitment to our community.
Discovery Fair will be Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This event allows children and their families the opportunity to explore new things, expand on previous experiences, and participate in a variety of activities. There will be 30-minute classes repeated several times throughout the day as well as drop-in experiences and experiential opportunities. Everything presented can be explored further throughout the year at the library or Family Museum through the many programs, classes and materials available there.
Planned for this year are some favorite activities from past Discovery Fairs as well as some new experiences, which you won’t want to miss. Once again there will be classes on magic, drawing and painting with water colors; access to the clay room at the Family Museum; face painters; and balloon creationists. Miller’s Petting Zoo and the opportunity to make and launch stomp rockets will be found at Faye’s Field. And new this year, also located at Faye’s Field, several bubble making stations for kids to create bubbles of a various sizes and shapes.
Other classes and experiences will include: a clown class that meets the qualifications to earn a Girl Scout badge; a class on flower arrangement; a STEM engineering building area; and Hover Craft rides. Continuing with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) opportunities, there will be a drop-in area for everyone to explore with Magnetic Stations, Rock Identification, Euler’s Discs, Quartz Singing Bowls and a Van de Graaf Generator. And of course, we will have our Little Hands Site with activities for those 5 years old and younger to explore, experience and create.
It will be a fun-filled day of discovery that everyone can enjoy. So gather the family and come to the Learning Campus in Bettendorf on Saturday, Aug. 17. Schedules will be available on our web site at www.bettendorflibrary.com/programs on Monday, Aug. 12, as well as the day of The Discovery Fair. Get a schedule and plan your day at the Bettendorf Library, Family Museum and Faye’s Field. The Discovery Fair will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
