Bettendorf Library's drive-up window to be closed for three weeks
The Bettendorf Public Library.

The Bettendorf Public Library's drive-up window and delivery lane will be closed starting Friday to accommodate the placement of an HVAC unit.

The installation is estimated to take three weeks, according to a news release from the library.

Patrons will still be able to return materials to the library's 24/7 drop box, which will be temporarily located on the sidewalk near the front door of the building, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Aside from drive-up window services, all other current library services will be unaffected throughout the replacement process.

For more information, go to www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

