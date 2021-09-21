Bettendorf Library's drive-up window to be closed for three weeks

The Bettendorf Public Library.
Jessica Gallagher
Staff
The Bettendorf Public Library's drive-up window and delivery lane will be closed starting Friday to accommodate the placement of an HVAC unit.
The installation is estimated to take three weeks, according to a news release from the library.
Patrons will still be able to return materials to the library's 24/7 drop box, which will be temporarily located on the sidewalk near the front door of the building, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Aside from drive-up window services, all other current library services will be unaffected throughout the replacement process.
For more information, go to
www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
