Grant awarded to visually impaired student

The Bettendorf Lions Club recently awarded a $1,000 grant to Lucas Kroeger, a visually impaired high school senior. Kroeger plans to purchase a voice activated cell phone to help him find a job and go to work. The award was given to Kroger with supporting staff members from Thomas Edison Education Center in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Lions Club to host trivia night in March

Come test your knowledge on Saturday, March 25 when the Bettendorf Lions Club hosts this trivia night.

The fun will take place at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.

Cost is $12 per player with eight players per team and includes mulligans and double down sticker.

There will be a cash bar with food also available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed.

To register a team, send checks payable to Bettendorf Lions Club to Caroline Hicks, 3501 Oakwood Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722. To guarantee a spot, make reservations by Friday, March 17.

For more information, call or text Caroline Hicks at 563-508-5995 or e-mail linusweb83@gmail.com.

Pancake breakfast to be held in April

Pack up the family and head to Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, on Saturday, April 29 for the Bettendorf lions Club's Pancake Breakfast.

Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m.

Prices are $20 family, $8 adults, $5 military and $3 for children 12 years and younger.