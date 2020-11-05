Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, puts community center on hold

At present the community center is closed except for a food pantry and meeting space for an addictions group. All other activities have been shifted to the Life Fitness Center, which has been able to accommodate them, Ploehn said.

Staff will work with the food pantry and addictions group to try to find alternative sites for their operations, he said.

Riverfront development

West of the Interstate 74 bridge, in an area bounded by Leach Park on the south, 12th Street on the west, Grant Street on the north and the bridge on the east there is an area of commercial, industrial and public right-of-way amounting to 15-20 acres that might be redeveloped into something else, Ploehn said.

Several entities have expressed interest. "We've had some tire-kickers," Ploehn said.

The area will become more desirable with the building of an urban park directly under the bridge and construction of a city-owned ramp leading to a recreational trail that will be built alongside the bridge span heading into Moline. The trail will create a pedestrian connection between the two cities for the first time in decades.

The council wants to watch the riverfront area closely to ensure that it redevelops in a way that enhances the city, Ploehn said.