Bettendorf Magazine: A 3-Course Chocolate Meal

You can make a whole meal flavored with chocolate. Let’s get started.

First Course

Eggplant Caponata

The recipe is from Saveur. Serves 6-8.

Ingredients

3 cups olive oil

2 pounds eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 rib celery, roughly chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons tomato paste, thinned with ¼ cup water

1 cup crushed canned tomatoes

6 ounces green olives, pitted and roughly chopped

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup salt-packed capers, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons finely grated unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup finely shredded basil

2 tablespoons pine nuts

Directions

1. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, fry eggplant until browned, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer eggplant to a large bowl and set aside.

2. Pour off all but 1/4 cup oil and return the skillet to heat. Add the onions and celery, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring often, until beginning to brown or about 10 minutes. Turn heat to medium.

3. Add tomato paste and stir until caramelized and almost evaporated, 1-2 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in olives, vinegar, raisins, capers, sugar, and chocolate and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.

4. Transfer to the bowl with eggplant and mix together. Check and adjust seasonings and let cool to room temperature before serving with toast points.

Second Course

Steak au Poivre

The recipe is from Taste of Home. Serves 2.

Ingredients

2 5-ounce Beef tenderloin steaks, about an inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon whole white or black peppercorns, crushed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1/4 cup port wine

1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup condensed beef consommé, undiluted

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 ounce bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Directions

1. Rub steaks with a tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with peppercorns and salt. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil over medium heat. Add steaks and cook 5-7 minutes on each side or until desired doneness. Remove and keep warm.

2. In the same pan, heat the rest of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and cook and stir for 1 minute or until tender. Add the wine and vinegar, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Bring to a boil and cook 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

3. Stir in consommé and rosemary, bring back to a boil. Add chocolate and stir until melted and sauce is thickened. Serve with steaks.

Third Course

Chocolate Pots de Crème

The recipe is from the Food Network. Serves 6-8.

Ingredients

9 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

6 large egg yolks

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

Directions

1. Place the chocolate in a blender.

2. Whisk the milk, 1 cup cream, egg yolks, granulated sugar, and salt in a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly until the mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula or spoon and almost boiling, about 5-6 minutes.

3. Pour the milk mixture over the chocolate in the blender. Cover and hold the lid with a thick towel and blend until combined and smooth, stopping to scrape the sides as needed. David the chocolate mixture among ramekins or small cups and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.

4. Whip the remaining 1/2 cup cream and the confectioners’ sugar with a mixer or blender until soft peaks form. Top the chilled pots de crème with whipped cream.

