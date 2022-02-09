Bettendorf Magazine: Bettendorf’s Bereskin is busy inspiring artists of all ages

Pat Bereskin has taught art to children of all ages and abilities for nearly 45 years.

The Bettendorf native owns Bereskin Art Gallery & Academy on State Street, in Bettendorf. She sells her art along with the creations of a host of other Midwest artists. Her art academy, located in the building’s lower level, offers classes to students of all ages and all abilities in many different genres. She also offers classes tailored to neurodivergent people.

How long have you been teaching art?

I had my first class in 1977 and I taught preschool and elementary grades. I taught Kindergarten at Lourdes and have taught kindergarten through ninth grade in both Iowa and Illinois. When my husband and I moved back to the Quad Cities, a good friend had a child that she wanted me to teach. I started with two kids at my kitchen table. Now we teach 225-250 kids per week.

What’s the energy like among your students in your class?

There are several different ways they can learn. We try to use their gifts to apply to a variety of different mediums. I think determination is probably a lot of it. Excitement. A sense of discovery. Curiosity. It just depends on the day and what we’re doing.

How have you seen art transform the students taking your classes?

You notice a lot of things like, “I can't.” And I can't sometimes means, “I'm afraid. I don't want to make the mistake. I've never done this before. This is hard.” But we believe that life begins at the end of your comfort zone. And if you push through it, you will become a greater part of yourself. We see them persevere. And to be tolerant of themselves, and [know] that mistakes aren't truly something to be regretted. It just shows you're trying.

What are your art classes like for your neurodivergent students?

Many times you see children who have what some people might call a deficit, or a different way of learning, be given a gift in the arts. We feel that [art class] provides them not only with a social opportunity because it is very rewarding for them to have their peers that love to do the same thing that they do. Their classes are conducted very much like all of our traditional classes. And so they learn the same things. Sometimes it may get packaged a little bit differently, but we don’t look at it that way. Every child is a unique individual. And no two children are the same. But after teaching as many years as I have been, I feel very blessed that sometimes you can notice some subtle differences between them, and maybe encourage them in a way that they haven't been encouraged before.

What value do you think art brings to community making and community building?

Day to day driving to work, people pass the public sculptures. Sometimes it can highlight a day. Sometimes they think, “Oh, what in the heck is that.” But it's cause and effect, and you've caused them to change perhaps what they've been thinking about, and think about something a little bit different. That's a good thing, challenging your brain. Part of it is to also beautify and make a place keeper for sculpture. It also allows us to breathe in something new. As an artist, we work to the line. The line is really important in drawing and painting and such. And the most important line in any person's life is the line between your birthdate and your death date. And so as artists, we are living our lines, and we hope that the community will support their neighbors and buy local.

