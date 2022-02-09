Bettendorf Magazine: Chocolate and Wine - Cupid’s culinary coupling

Valentines’ Day is looming and according to Rebecca Burns, owner of The Shameless Chocoholic, in LeClaire and Moline, you better get cracking on your romance plans.

“Don't wait until the last minute because a lot of people that wait to the last minute don't get the things they want. But we always have beautiful pre-packed boxes. So if you just don't know what they want, we have beautiful assortments you're going to get a little bit of everything and they're going to be able to find something in there that they're going like,” said Burns.

If you want to hit the sweet spot and get your sweetie the right treat, Burns says you should do your homework.

“I do a little prodding to find out what are their favorites. There are different types of chocolates. Some people do not prefer dark chocolate, they prefer more milk, some are just the opposite. Somebody like me, bring me a box of caramels and I am your best friend. But truffles and buttercreams aren't my thing. You have to know their tastes to be able to get the perfect gift, and we’re here to help with any of that,” said Burns

The Shameless Chocoholic offers something for everyone, but when it comes to Valentine’s Day, the chocolate-covered long-stemmed strawberries are always a “huge hit” with their customers. They start taking orders a month in advance for these delectable treats.

WINE BEFORE CHOCOLATE

Wine and chocolate make for the perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

“Red wines pair nicely with dark chocolate and raspberry. We also have a French Silk truffle that would be great with a bottle of red wine. It's got these vanilla notes to it. And this nice, rich, dark chocolate cocoa flavor,” said Burns.

But don’t limit yourself to the mainstays of the truffle case.

“There are so many different flavors of truffles that would pair nicely with a nice red wine. But, the fruity ones tend to bring out the flavors,” added Burns.

If red wine isn’t your thing and you like white wine instead, Rebecca has you covered.

When it comes to pairing with white wines she advises to “stick to probably to a lighter chocolate, maybe even white chocolate with some kind of a fruit flavor added to it.”

If you have a favorite wine all picked out they can help you match chocolate to that wine in the store with their pairing wheel.

“We do have a pairing wheel from our chocolate company that pairs your chocolate flavorings with your wine. So we can always you can tell me what kind of wine you want and we can pair it for you,” said Burns.

CHOCOLATE BEFORE WINE

What if you buy your sweetheart’s favorite chocolate before you pick up the wine? All wines are not created equally. Here are some wines to look for that will pair nicely with the chocolate of your choice.

Milk Chocolate

Because of its highly caramelized sugar notes, milk chocolate tends to pair better with a light red wine, a demi-sec Champagne (semi-dry), and both sweet red and white wines.

LIGHT RED:

A to Z Wineworks Pinot Noir

Winemaker Notes: A beautiful deep, garnet red color in the glass, the 2019 A to Z Wineworks Oregon Pinot Noir presents dark cherry and red berry aromatics with hints of pomegranate, rhubarb, baking spices, cola, and cedar. These are lifted by warm secondary notes of vanilla, leather, sandalwood, a hint of toast, and a subtle, deeper earthy layer of forest floor and mushrooms. Succulent flavors follow on the palate: juicy, ripe red fruit and black plum, brambly blue fruits, fig compote, cocoa, and a dash of pipe tobacco and graphite.

SWEET RED:

Castello Del Poggio Smooth Red

Winemaker Notes: This seductive, crisp, and delicate wine is delightfully refreshing, pairing best with fresh pasta, savory rice, delicious fish, and a carefree disposition. Bright petal color with violet hues. Fruity, with notes of cantaloupe, white peach, pomegranate, and cyclamen flower. Fresh and smooth.

SWEET WHITE:

Chateau Ste Michelle Gewurtztraminer

Winemaker Notes: This lush style Gewürztraminer presents a sumptuous array of stone fruit and florals with a gentle dusting of clove.

CHAMPAGNE DEMI-SEC:

Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec

Winemaker Notes: Boasting a brilliant yellow color with deep golden highlights, this wine offers delicate bubbles and an intense nose of ripe fruit with hints of brioche. It is supple and full on the palate while preserving its delightful, inherent freshness.

Dark Chocolate

The strong, complex flavor of dark chocolate helps it to pair well with bold red varietals such as Zinfandel, Shiraz, Cabernet, and Malbec.

ZINFANDEL: Bogle Vineyards Old Vine Zinfandel

Winemaker Notes: Notes of raspberries, peppercorns, juniper, dried herbs, and vanilla.

ZINFANDEL: Hierogram Zinfandel Vineyard Block 8

“Wine Enthusiast: 90 Points Concentrated and complex, this full-bodied wine overflows with ripe berries, black pepper, and beef aromas that continue in the generous flavors. A big broad mouthfeel, full-body, and mild tannins all add to an impression of richness.”

CABERNET – Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine Enthusiast -California - "French oak beautifully transforms intense hillside fruit into a wine with uncommon richness and smooth, luxurious texture. Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious."

MALBEC - Dona Paula Malbec

Winemaker notes: Mendoza, Argentina- Intense red color with violet hues. Complex aromas with ripe plums, blackberry, blueberry, sweet tar, licorice, black pepper, mint, truffle with a hint of mocha flavors, giving an expressive and typical Argentinean character.

White Chocolate

The consensus here is to pair white chocolate with a Riesling, Moscato d'Asti, or a Sweeter Rosè. The out of the box pairing is Pinot Noir. Pinot Noir is not a traditional dessert wine but it pairs well with white chocolate. “The sweet fattiness of the chocolate is enough to bring out the red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry notes of the wine, lifting the bitterness of the tannins,” Vincarta.com.

RIESLING:

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

Winemakers Notes: This Columbia Valley Riesling is a flavorful, food-friendly Riesling wine. This medium-bodied dry white wine is crafted for freshness and balance. Bright flavors of white peach, green apple, mango, and lemon-lime bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle mineral notes and lovely floral aromas.

Moscato d'Asti:

Vietti Moscato d'Asti 2020

Winemakers Notes: Pale sunshine yellow color and slight frizzante, this Moscato d'Asti has intense aromas of peaches, rose petals, and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet and sparkling with balanced acidity, good complexity, and a finish of fresh apricots.

PINOT NOIR:

Decoy Pinot Noir

Winemakers Notes: This alluring Pinot Noir offers beautiful layers of black cherry, currant, and strawberry, with subtle notes of rustic forest floor and spice. On the palate, it is soft and silky, with balanced acidity framing the vibrant berry flavors and carrying the wine to a long, lush finish.

Remember, romance shouldn’t be reserved for just one day of the year and neither should the pairing of chocolate and wine. Keep these tips handy so you can make a perfect match all year round.

