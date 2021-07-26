 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf Magazine: Featured Cocktail
0 Comments

Bettendorf Magazine: Featured Cocktail

  • Updated
  • 0
Homemade Spicy Margarita with Limes

Homemade Spicy Margarita with Limes and Jalapenos

 bhofack2

spicy twist on the classic Margarita incorporates fresh Jalapeno giving this cocktail a spicy and subtly vegetal quality. Sure to be a favorite with your guests, this recipes prepares one cocktail but can quite easily be made in larger batches.

Spicy Margarita: Serves 1 Ingredients

½ ounce simple syrup

 1 ounce Cointreau

 1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice 2 ounces Blanco Tequila

3 slices fresh jalapeno, to taste 

Preparation: 

1.Place jalapeno slices and simple syrup in an empty cocktail shaker and muddle until jalapeno slices are broken apart and simple syrup takes on a green hue.

2.Add Cointreau, lime juice and tequila and fill with ice.

3.Shake vigorously until the outside of the cocktail shaker is frosted.

4.Pour,unstrained,into a salt or Tajin-rimmed rocks glass and add additional ice to fill.

5.Garnish with an additional jalapeno slice or lime wedge and enjoy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News