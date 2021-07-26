Bettendorf Magazine: Featured Cocktail

A spicy twist on the classic Margarita incorporates fresh Jalapeno giving this cocktail a spicy and subtly vegetal quality. Sure to be a favorite with your guests, this recipes prepares one cocktail but can quite easily be made in larger batches.
Spicy Margarita: Serves 1 Ingredients
½ ounce simple syrup
1 ounce Cointreau
1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice 2 ounces Blanco Tequila
3 slices fresh jalapeno, to taste
Preparation:
1.Place jalapeno slices and simple syrup in an empty cocktail shaker and muddle until jalapeno slices are broken apart and simple syrup takes on a green hue.
2.Add Cointreau, lime juice and tequila and fill with ice.