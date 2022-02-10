Bettendorf Magazine: Stay-cation in Bettendorf

Spring break is approaching, and while we’d all love to book a plane ticket to somewhere tropical and bask under the sun, that’s not always possible for everyone.

If you’re staying in the area, you deserve to have a fun-filled spring break, too. Check out these hot spots to create the perfect stay-cation in Bettendorf.

A Family Affair

Looking for ways to get the kids out of the house? Bettendorf has several child-friendly entertainment options for kids of any age.

Check in to the Cambria Hotel on Competition Drive. Cambria’s prime location is just a short walk to the games at the TBK Bank Sports Complex or the sweet treats at Hurts Donuts Company. Parents can enjoy a drink at the lounge while the kids work out their energy at the heated indoor pool.

Start your morning with breakfast at Stacks Pancake House. If you’re a fan of sweet breakfasts, try the Berry Bliss Pancakes or a rich, delicious waffle. For the savory lovers, you can’t go wrong with a hearty skillet served with toast. They offer a kid’s menu with pancakes, French toast, or eggs as well.

After breakfast, head over to the Family Museum for some fun and interactive play and learning. The Family Museum offers an interactive exhibit hall with traveling exhibits, three multipurpose rooms, art studios, a science studio, and more.

No visit to the Quad Cities is complete without a lunch trip to Happy Joe’s on Spruce Hills Drive. Grab some traditional thick crust with crumbly sausage or their famous taco pizza. The best part? Happy Joe’s has a wide variety of ice cream choices. Save room for dessert.

You’ll have some energy to burn off after loading up on carbs. Head over to the TBK Bank Sports Complex for multiple options for family fun. Work together as a family to break out of the two escape rooms in under an hour. They also have laser tag for those seeking an action-packed experience. After, head to the arcade and let Dad show the kids who is the ski-ball champion.

Before you head back to the hotel, grab a bite to eat at The Tangled Wood for dinner. The restaurant has an 8,000 square foot patio area with an amphitheater, live music stage, a 202-inch big screen, and space for yard games like bocce ball and bags. Not to mention, excellent food.

Just the Two of Us

Find a babysitter for the kids or someone to stop by and feed your fur babies. It’s adult time.

Start your day off with breakfast with a fancy twist at FoodAffair Bistro on Utica Ridge. They offer unique, global ingredients to put a twist on typical breakfast foods like omelets and toast. Try Chef Aman’s Bloody Mary for the ultimate brunch companion.

Book a room at the Isle Casino Hotel. The largest hotel in Iowa, the Isle offers a wide variety of room sizes that include a tub for soaking. They also have an on-site marina from April to October. Imagine the relaxation.

Of course, the best part of staying here is the casino. Roll the dice at the table games and maybe you’ll be the big winner of the day. You can try the slots if that’s more your speed, or head over to the sports betting area to bet on your favorite team. The Isle has a staging area where you can dance to fun shows like an Elvis tribute artist.

Iowa’s weather is unpredictable, so who knows what the weather is going to be like in March. If there’s still snow on the ground, you can rent cross country skis at Palmer Hills Golf Course. If we’re lucky and have some nice weather, grab your clubs and practice your swing.

Take your casino winnings over to Twin Span Brewing for lunch. Their Certified Cicerone head brewer creates a wide variety of delectable beers, from their Pumpkin Pylon pie beer to Offside IPA, a champagne-like IPA. Pair these with food from their brewpub menu, which includes unique options like a Seared Tuna Salad and their Campechano tacos.

TBK Bank Sports Complex isn’t just for families. Walk over there after lunch to check out their 32 bowling lanes. You can play alternative bowling games like angry birds and the classic H-O-R-S-E. Connect with your inner child with their Hologate Virtual Reality attraction, where you can have a snowball fight with penguins or protect your loved one from a hoard of zombies.

Since this is an adult-only trip, take the opportunity to indulge in a classy dinner. Hemispheres Bistro on 53rd Avenue offers global cuisine in an upscale environment. Share a mule flight with your date over a plate of flavorful and unique food.

Follow dinner up with more craft beer at another one of Bettendorf’s famous breweries, Crawford Brew Works. They host live music throughout the year, as well as watch parties to support the QC Storm minor league hockey team. If you want a snack to pair with your brew, they frequently have local food trucks around on the weekends.

