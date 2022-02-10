Bettendorf Magazine: Warm-up and Shape Up

New year, new you, right? Changes don’t just magically happen. You have to put in the work if you have a goal of improving your health this year.

Here are eight tips for becoming a healthier you in 2022.

1. Identify Your Barriers

Life gets in the way for many of us when it comes to our health. Minimize those events that prevent you from making healthy choices as much as you can. Adjust your strategies to fit your life so you can make your health a priority, too.

2. Tour a Fitness facility

Not every gym will meet your fitness goals and expectations. Bettendorf Family YMCA Branch Executive Director Luis Leal recommends coming in for a tour of a fitness facility before purchasing a membership.

“They have to do a tour, and it has to be a wellness-based tour versus a museum tour, Leal said. “I can walk you around and show you everything, but what I failed to do was to sell you your journey. Start by having the conversation and find out what you’re looking for. What are your goals?”

3. Find an Activity You Enjoy Doing

Consistency is the key to creating good habits. If you want to integrate exercise into your life, you’ll need to find an activity that you can continue to do over a long period of time.

“No need to overcomplicate right from the start,” said Bettendorf Life Fitness Center manager Nathan Pittman. “If you enjoy walking, make it a habit to get it in 2-3 days a week for 30 minutes. Once you start to do that consistently, you can progress that and walk 45 minutes, 5 days a week.”

4. Talk to a Fitness Professional

Many gyms offer personal training advising in some capacity. Taking advantage of this can help you map out a plan for you to efficiently reach your goals.

“Have a wellness-based conversation,” Leal said. “That way, you can create a road map. It’s going to take the guessing game out of the workout.”

Members of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have an alternative to personal training with access to the new E-gym equipment at the Utica Ridge and Bettendorf locations. You scan your bracelet, and based on the training program you establish initially with a trainer, the machine tells you how many reps and sets to perform at what weight and intensity.

5. Incorporate Strength Training

Pittman recommends including some form of strength training in your exercise regimen.

“Get your walking in, but try to include strength training. Once we get older, we lose muscle. Strength training is very good for gaining muscle and preventing bone density loss, which is especially important for females,” he said.

Whether it be free weights or machines, weight training will help you get to a stronger, healthier you. If it’s within your means, reach out to a personal trainer to help you learn strength training safely and effectively.

6. Find A Workout Buddy

Exercising with someone can help you sustain healthy workout habits, while also improving your emotional wellness. A workout partner can hold you accountable and make exercising enjoyable. For example, many of all ages enjoy Pickleball at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with availability on the weekends as well.

7. Include Healthy Food Options

It’s a process to pick up healthy eating habits. Begin to introduce healthy options like fruits and vegetables at every meal.

“Once you start to do that, the unhealthy options start to kind of fade away,” Pittman said.

Strictly restricting the less nutritional food is an unsustainable diet. Eat to fuel your body. Choose healthier options more often than not, but don’t be afraid to treat yourself every once in a while. Your happiness and mental health are an important part of wellness, too.

8. Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Sleep is critical to mental and physical functioning.

“You build and regenerate your muscle in your body when you’re in REM sleep,” said Leal.

Aside from the lack of energy throughout the day, poor sleep habits can also increase your likelihood of disease and greatly alter your moods. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours of sleep a night for adults age 18 and older.

