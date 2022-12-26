Bettendorf man works for water quality

He’s waded into Davenport’s Robin Creek to install sediment-trapping filters in the stream bed. He’s analyzed data from thousands of water samples collected from Scott County waterways. He’s picked up trash along creeks and sunk cedar trees into the lake at the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area to create fish habitat.

For these and other water-related activities over the past 10 years, Steve Gustafson, of Bettendorf, has been recognized as one of 15 “New Voices for Water Quality” in Iowa. The award comes from the Conservation Learning Group, a think tank based with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Ames, and dedicated to addressing conservation and environmental challenges.

By day Gustafson is an environmental protection specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, but in off hours he volunteers on projects of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving water quality and reducing flooding in the county.

The group got its start in the 1990s after several severe floods along Duck Creek and its tributaries caused heavy damage in Davenport, Bettendorf and other communities. Concerned residents searched for ways to address problems that were likely to worsen with increased development of natural areas.

They also wanted to help improve water quality, a big issue in Iowa because of sedimentation as a result of soil erosion, excessive nutrient loads from chemical fertilizers that contribute to the “Dead Zone” in the Gulf of Mexico, and dangerously high fecal bacteria levels.

Group members address these goals by providing education, technical guidance and financial help to promote good management practices among residents, landowners, developers, environmental organizations and government officials. All this is accomplished by a part-time paid coordinator who does, as Gustafson said, “a tremendous amount of work” and by volunteers.

One of the group’s better-known projects is the now three-times-a-year “snapshot sampling” of county streams. Volunteers fan out into urban and rural areas to collect samples of water that are then tested for the presence of nitrate, nitrite, ammonia, phosphorous and chloride, among other qualities. They also look for conditions such as how clear the water is, or what kinds of creatures live in it. The more diversity, the better the water.

Members have been doing this for 20 years, compiling a data base that allows them to track trends; a current trend is the disturbing climb of nitrate in both rural and urban streams.

Gustafson was nominated for the “New Voices” recognition by Cassie Druhl, formerly with Partners and now water resources outreach coordinator for Polk County Public Works, Des Moines.

“We saw all the valuable services he brought to the organization, “ Druhl said, including “how to explain (water sampling test) results to the public in a way not the scare them but to make them aware of the issues.”

With his scientific background, Gustafson can lend an expertise that is sometimes lacking in conservation groups, she said. He also doesn’t mind doing the “boring” task of compiling and analyzing data.

“He put in as much time as I did as an employee,” Druhl said. He literally has his hand in every facet of the organization.” In addition to work in the field, he serves as vice-chair for the Partners board, attending meetings and helping to set goals.

Background

Growing up in Milan and later Bettendorf, Gustafson, 50, says he has been drawn to the water and the outdoors his entire life. “My brother and I would go in the woods and follow the streams,” he said. “We’d build dams.” And they’d go with their dad and grandfather on fishing trips or out onto the Mississippi River.

Science interested him, and he did more than his share of reading in childhood because of a medical problem now in remission that kept him inside.

He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1991, and then earned an associate’s degree from Scott Community College. When it came time to pick a major in four-year college, he took the unusual approach of going to the library – “we had books in those days” – and pulling off the shelves volumes on subjects that interested him. He laid them on a table, looked them over and concluded that “earth science seemed to be a theme.”

After graduating from Western Illinois University, Macomb, he spent 10 years as an environmental consultant, helping clients clean up contaminated sites, before joining the Corps.

In addition to his work with Partners, Gustafson heads up the Jefferson (School) Neighborhood Christmas Project that this year collected 238 items for 16 families and 21 senior citizens, including eye exams and glasses for two children who are experiencing homelessness.

He also serves on the board of Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport.

He and his wife, Angie, a pre-K teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes elementary school, Bettendorf, have two children, Emma, 21, a student at Iowa State, and Jack, 17, a junior in high school.

Regarding his work with the watershed group, Gustafson said he looks at it as something “God created me to do.

“He gave me this desire and talent to deal with things that some people may feel are mundane or not important …. I think that if I don’t do it, nobody else may.”