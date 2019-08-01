Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher has announced plans to seek a third term, saying he’s proud of the direction the city has gone under his leadership and he wants to continue “moving Bettendorf forward” for another four years.
The mayor, first elected in 2011, lauded major development projects such as the TBK Bank Sports Complex and investments in Bettendorf's downtown as major accomplishments in his announcement last week. He also pointed to management of the city’s finances, expansion of offered city services and $400 million of commercial investment into the city over the past four years.
“Bettendorf is truly a premier place to live, work and play and the team we have in place at City Hall is a large reason for this success,” Gallagher said in a statement.
Bettendorf’s next municipal election is Nov. 5. Candidate filing for city elections begins in mid-August and ends in September. To date, no challenger has publicly announced a run against Gallagher.
During his last campaign, Gallagher was reelected in a landslide after a three-way race against former Bettendorf Alderwoman Patricia Malinee and schoolteacher Dave Thede – the husband of Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede. Gallagher took 75% of the vote in that contest.
A Bettendorf native, Gallagher graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1987. He also obtained degrees from the University of Iowa and Marquette University School of Law, according to his campaign. He works as a partner with Bettendorf-based law firm Gallagher, Millage & Gallagher.
