Bettendorf men making study desks for COVID-displaced students

Initially the desks will be going to the households of students the YMCA staff know from its programs, he said. The staff will also be talking to other organizations the YMCA works with to identify need for the desks.

Deshawn Shouts, the YMCA’s program director for Y Solutions, said that some of the desks distributed through the YMCA could also eventually be used at its Quad-Cities locations.

As an example of conditions in which students have been trying to study, Shouts said one family with which the YMCA works has been living in hotels.

“They may have WiFi at the hotel and they may not have WiFi, but they’re doing work on the hotel bed and hopefully they get a connection,” he said.

They have been able to come to the YMCA to get better internet access, he said.

“These desks are going to be so helpful,” Shouts said.

Cindy Broadie is a family involvement liaison for the Wilson and Garfield elementary schools in Davenport. She helps families who need it — connecting them with school or community resources or answering questions.