Bettendorf native Seitz carries bag for former teammate

SILVIS — Adam Seitz grew up with a dream of competing at the John Deere Classic.
The Bettendorf native and former Iowa State University golfer made that dream come true this week, but it was not as a player. It came as a caddie.
Playing in his first JDC, Chris Baker had the benefit of having his former Cyclone teammate at his side.
Seitz shouldered the golf bag for Baker, helping the 35-year-old PGA Tour rookie navigate his first experience on the TPC Deere Run layout which Seitz grew up near and played on as a junior golfer.
Baker birdied his final hole, the par-4 18th, but finished at 3-under par for 36 holes and missed the cut by one stroke at the 50th edition of the tournament.
Although the two former Cyclones would have loved to continue playing this weekend, they walked off the course having enjoyed the experience.
Baker was paired with another Iowa State standout golfer, recent grad Trip Kinney, who played in his first PGA Tour event as a sponsor exemption.
Baker, who made four of his previous five cuts coming in and finished T26 at the U.S. Open a few weeks ago, had four birdies and five bogeys Friday.
“It was a tough day on the course, but it was a really cool experience being back, close enough to Cyclone nation here, and playing with Tripp, it was very cool,” he said.
Seitz was Baker's teammate during his two years on the golf team at Iowa State and were roommates in Baker’s senior year in 2008. Baker is staying with Seitz, his wife and young daughter this weekend in Bettendorf.
“It’s been great to catch up on some old times,” Baker said. “Having him on the bag was a lot of fun and pretty special. I enjoyed having him on. I don’t know how he enjoyed lugging that big thing around, but it was a lot of fun and a cool week.”
Seitz admitted he was nervous in his first gig as a caddie, but it helped being joined by Baker, Kinney and 33-year-old Puerto Rican Rafael Campos on Thursday and Friday.
“I did my best to try and stay out of the way because he’s working hard and he has a great reputation out here and has the skill-set to keep doing what he’s doing,” Seitz said of Baker. “Chris is a great friend, and if I saw something that I needed to say, I would have. Luckily, we never got into a situation where we disagreed on anything.
“I gave input where I saw fit little by little, here and there, but he really hit it great and putted so good, too. Just could have used a couple more.”
“I don’t think I listened well enough, maybe. I missed the cut by one so maybe I needed to listen more,” Baker said, laughingly.
Seitz, a 2006 Bettendorf High School graduate, helped the Bulldogs during a run of three straight state titles, setting a number of records in the process. He still competes in QC Amateur events when his schedule allows.
Seitz and Baker have kept in touch since graduating from ISU.
“We saw a lot of Cyclone fans out there, so that was great,” Seitz said. “He’s got such a talent out here, and he’s going to be out here a long time. So, hopefully if he ever needs me again, I have the opportunity to do it.”
Seitz said it was a dream to be at the JDC — an event he has attended since he was a kid — from the new perspective of caddie.
“It’s a dream to watch these guys and to be that close and interact with them,” Seitz said. “It really was a special week for me.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to compete out here, never thought it would be out here competing as a caddie. It is a team out here with the caddie and the player relationship. I was just happy to do my part for Chris and help him out where I could.”
Seitz also has a newfound admiration for the work caddies do after experiencing and witnessing it first-hand.
“It’s a lot more than just handing off the club to the guy,” he said. “There’s an etiquette that the caddies hold to, and a whole lot of other aspects that go into it. It’s a much, much tougher job than anybody sees on TV. They put in so many hours out scouting the course, helping the guys with numbers, yardages. Some guys need help reading greens, some guys don’t. There’s a lot that goes into caddying.”