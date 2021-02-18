BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Aimee Richards

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Katie Rokusek

Sport: Dance Team

Age: 16

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Aimee has been the picture perfect leader during this unprecedented year. She leads by example and is constantly thinking of the team above all else."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "If you want to do Platinum [dance team] make sure you're fully committed! It's a team sport and we couldn't accomplish all that we have without every single person putting in 112% effort."

What has been your favorite performance of your high school career? "My favorite performance was junior year performing our state jazz dance 'Let's get Loud' at the state competition in Des Moines. The whole team can still do that dance to this day and we won't ever forget it."

What are your plans for after high school? "After high school I plan to attend Iowa State University and major in Interior Design."

— Alyce Brown

