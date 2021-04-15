BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Avery Menke

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Kenny Wheeler

Sport: Track

Age: 16

Grade: 10

Coach's reason for nomination: "She's gotten off to a great start this spring and has seen continuous improvement in her times this season, but I've been equally impressed with her focus, attention to detail, and the positive attitude she brings each day and shares with her teammates."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Put effort into the workouts. It may be hard during, but you will feel accomplished after and see improvements in your race times."

What has been your favorite meet of your high school career? "The Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational because it was the first meet with good weather and was exciting with 31 PRs for the team including two for myself."

What are your plans for after high school? "With only being a sophomore I have not thought that far out and am just enjoying my time in high school."

— Alyce Brown

