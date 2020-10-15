 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Barrett Lindmark
BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Barrett Lindmark

100820-qc-spt-pv-north-football-005

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) is tackled by Davenport North's Gaige Avants (2) during their game Oct. 8 at Brady Street Stadium.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Rusty VanWetzinga

Sport: Varsity football

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Coach's comments on the player: "Barrett has done a great job running our offense from the quarterback position. He really understands our offense and has shown a great ability to make plays in our option attack."

What is your advice for others in this sport? "You're only in high school once, so go out and participate in everything you can. Be able to look back after high school and not regret anything."

Who is your role model in the game and why? "Definitely my brother (2019 grad Peyton), I grew up watching him my whole life and wanted to follow in his footsteps."

What are your plans after high school? "I plan to go to college and play either football or baseball."

— Alyce Brown

