BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bella D'Antico

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jane Wheeler

Sport: Cross Country

Age: 15

Grade: 10

Coach's reason for nomination: "Bella was the number one runner on our team all season. Bella trains intelligently and stays mentally strong throughout her race. She is a positive and caring teammate as well."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "To have no fear. Many people are afraid to push themselves because they don't believe that they can recover from failure. But in cross country, you have to attack every race with an open mind, fully believing that you can accomplish anything."

What has been your favorite race thus far and why? "Our MAC meet this past season. Because the girls on our team had an outstanding performance, we were able to snatch the title of MAC champions. It felt phenomenal to have all of our hard work pay off — in a major way."