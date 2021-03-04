BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Beth Mooy

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Megan Ramirez

Sport: Cheer

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Beth is someone who comes to practice 100% willing to work every time. She is a silent leader where she just always does what is asked of her."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "It is a sport unlike any other, with the primary goal of encouraging others, and any person can join knowing nothing about it and be great in the end."

Who's someone you look up to in the sport? "I look up to Morgan Ramirez, a former PV cheerleader, who was a great representation of what a cheerleader should look like to me, with her overwhelming talent, honesty and pure friendship."

What are your plans for after high school? "After high school I'm hoping to move out to Kansas City to be closer to my extended family and do community college there before deciding what career to go into."

— Alyce Brown

