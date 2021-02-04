BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bryan Caraman

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Stacey Zapolski

Sport: Boys swimming

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Coach's reason for nomination: "Bryan leads the team every day in practice by setting the bar high for work ethic. He is a selfless teammate in and out of the water who sets high goals for himself and has the confidence to reach those standards."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Swimming is a very fun and rewarding sport but one should be ready to train hard in order to succeed."

Who is someone you look up to in this sport? "I look up to my former teammate Kevin Burke because he inspired me with his exceptional work ethic and sportsmanship."

What are your plans for after high school? "I plan to continue swimming competitively while attending college."

— Alyce Brown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0