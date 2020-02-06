Bettendorf News Athlete of the Week: Chloe Clemons

School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach's name: Jake Larsen
Sport: Varsity Women’s Wrestling
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
Coach's reason for nomination: Chloe really loves the sport. When she isn’t competing, she goes to support the team at tournaments. She never stops working toward her goal of becoming the best wrestler possible.
How do you train? "I go to the gym regularly and lift a lot to build up strength. I also go to both school practices and club practice throughout the week getting better with my technique and always working to keep my cardio at its best for when I compete."
Advice for other athletes interested your sport? "Give wrestling a try and stick with it. You will get to experience new things and meet lots of people and friends. Wrestling also will make you stronger and more independent than you ever thought possible."
What are your future plans? "I plan on attending Indian Hills College to continue my wrestling career and be a part of their first-ever girls wrestling team."
-- Hannah Lederman