BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: CJ RAGINS

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Steve Hillman

Sport: Boys basketball

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "He has helped lead us to the conference title and state tournament with his excellent defense and rebounding. He has an unselfish mentality which fits perfectly on this team. We love having CJ in our basketball program."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "I would tell them to put in as much work as possible. Don't shortcut things, it will be worth it in the end."

Who is someone you look up to in the sport? "My head coach, Steve Hillman. He's been a huge role model for me, especially over the last two years."

What are your plans for after high school? "I am going to attend the University of Iowa and major in computer science."

— Alyce Brown

