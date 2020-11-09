BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elizabeth Pischke

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Katie Rokusek

Sport: Dance Team

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Katie brings so many things to our team — she is reliable, solution-focused, hard-working, and always puts the team above herself."

What is your advice for others in this sport? "Be patient. It's not the easiest sport, so improvement can take a little bit. You just have to be understanding with yourself and know that it might take some time and some very hard work to get everything down."

Who is someone you look up to why? "Last year's captain, Hannah Lederman. She's extremely talented and her work ethic and positivity are really inspiring. Her excitement for dance never falters and it encourages me to be the same."

What are your plans after high school? "Attend either Iowa State or UNI for a business degree and a minor in political science."

— Alyce Brown

