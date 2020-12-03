BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ethan Herring

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "For a freshman, Ethan Herring really stood out as an up-and-coming star of the Bettendorf golf team."

What is your favorite place to compete? " My favorite place I have competed is Blue Top Ridge in Riverside."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "If you want to play golf you just need to get outside and practice. You will get better over time."