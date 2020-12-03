 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ethan Herring
BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ethan Herring

image1.jpeg

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Chris Like

Sport: Golf

Age: 14

Grade: 9

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "For a freshman, Ethan Herring really stood out as an up-and-coming star of the Bettendorf golf team."

What is your favorite place to compete? "My favorite place I have competed is Blue Top Ridge in Riverside."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "If you want to play golf you just need to get outside and practice. You will get better over time."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan after high school is to go play golf in college."

— Rheanna DeCrow

image0.jpeg

Ethan Herring
