ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ethan Horner

Ethan Horner, Athlete of the Week
Contributed photo

Coach Name: Curtis Clark

Sport: Boys Basketball

Age: 18

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: Ethan is a senior on our team was nominated by his teammates as one of our captains. He is very dedicated to the team and the weight room in the off-season. He puts in a lot of hard work, and is super unselfish. Not only does he work very hard, but he is very likable.

How the athlete trains: In the off-season, I trained by getting shots up at the Bettplex (TBK Bank Sports Complex), going to open gyms, and going to off-season lifting. I also conditioned with the team before the season started."

Athlete's advice for others who want to play this sport: If you want to try basketball and be successful you just have to work hard and put the time in, and also have fun with it.

Athlete’s plan after high school: After high school, I plan on attending the University of Iowa, and possibly study physical therapy.

-- Kelley Lent

