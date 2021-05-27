BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gabe Johnson

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Wayne Ward

Sport: Boys soccer

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Gabe is an unbelievable keeper and broke the school record with his 26th career shut out."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "The work you put in outside of practice is what's going to set you apart from everyone else."

What has been your favorite game of your high school career and why? "Beating Iowa City High a couple weeks ago. ... I was able to make a few crucial saves and the team was able to win the game. It was just very rewarding to finish off such a long tiring stretch of games."

What are your plans for after high school? "I'm going to Utah Valley University for a year and then I'm going to serve a two year service mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints."

— Alyce Brown

