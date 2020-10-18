BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hannah Beintema

School: Bettendorf

Coach: Erin Flynn

Sport: Cross country

Age: 16

Grade: Junior

Coach’s comments on the player: "Hannah has always been a hard nosed competitor, but she runs now with more confidence and she has learned how important her off season training is to in-season success. Her mental toughness will set her apart as she continues to grow as a distance runner."

What is your advice for others in this sport? “Go for it. It isn’t only a fun team sport, but it pushes you individually and you can achieve lots of goals. You can be in it to compete or just to stay in shape. Running is an awesome sport.”

What is your favorite cross country moment to this point? “My freshman year at state, the whole varsity team was in one hotel room and didn’t want to be late so every single one of us set an alarm on our phone to the exact same time and hid them around the room. The noise was so loud when it woke us up, everyone was scared out of their minds.”