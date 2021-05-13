BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Dolphin

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Randy Brockhage

Sport: Boys tennis

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Coach's reason for nomination: "Jake Dolphin is the No. 1 player on my team. He is a good leader. He will vocalize and also leads by example."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Just grab a racket and go play. Tennis is a really fun sport for people at all different levels, so I'd say go out and give it a shot."

Who is someone in this sport who inspires you? "Roger Federer is definitely my main inspiration. He's so fun to watch play, and he's been at the top of tennis for so long."

What are your plans for after high school? "I plan on going to college out of state, and I definitely want to play tennis at whichever college I attend."

— Alyce Brown

