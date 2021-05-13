 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Dolphin
0 comments

BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Dolphin

  • 0
042721-qc-spt-pv-bett-tennis-003

Pleasant Valley’s Jake Dolphin returns a serve during a singles match Tuesday against Bettendorf. Dolphin recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win over Robert Matera.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Randy Brockhage

Sport: Boys tennis

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Coach's reason for nomination: "Jake Dolphin is the No. 1 player on my team. He is a good leader. He will vocalize and also leads by example."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Just grab a racket and go play. Tennis is a really fun sport for people at all different levels, so I'd say go out and give it a shot."

Who is someone in this sport who inspires you? "Roger Federer is definitely my main inspiration. He's so fun to watch play, and he's been at the top of tennis for so long."

What are your plans for after high school? "I plan on going to college out of state, and I definitely want to play tennis at whichever college I attend."

— Alyce Brown

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News