BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jessi Meyer

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jennifer Goetz

Sport: Girls basketball

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Jessi works extremely hard every day, is an outstanding teammate, and is always coachable. She wants to do anything she can to help the team succeed."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "My advice for athletes would be to never give up. Times can be hard but you have to push through it and have fun because it is worth it."

What has been your favorite game of your high school career and why? "My favorite game was the first one this season. It was against Assumption and it was my first game starting at the varsity level. I'll always remember it."

What are your plans for after high school? "My plans after high school are undecided. I'm thinking of majoring in education because that has been an interest of mine and then I could also stay involved with sports."

— Alyce Brown

