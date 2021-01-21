BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Joey Borbeck

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Steve Hillman

Sport: Boy's basketball

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Joey has worked hard on his skills and in the weight room to make improvement in his game from last year to this year. He is a very unselfish player and excels in many areas that make our team better. We love having Joey in our basketball program."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Work hard, put lots of time towards your game, and have confidence in yourself."

What has been your favorite game of your high school career and why? "Last year's substate semi-final at Davenport Central. Big upset and a good team win to help us get one step closer to our goal of a state appearance."

What are your plans for after high school? "Attend Scott Community College for two years then move onto an undecided 4-year university to study in the medical field."

— Alyce Brown

