Bettendorf News ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: John Vance

Coach's Name: Mike Kelly
Sport: Boys Bowling
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for the nomination: John is a senior and has been a member of our team since his freshman year. John is always working hard at practice and during our meets, asking questions and making adjustments to improve his game. He also bowls in a Saturday league. His diligence has enabled him to improve his average by over 40 pins from his freshman year. He has been a varsity bowler the past two years. When I asked John what he most liked about bowling the past four years, he replied the teamwork and team-building that is nurtured each year. Bettendorf added a fitness program for all sports a couple years ago that focuses on core strength, balance and stamina which John has embraced. He is our only male bowler that has not missed a 6 a.m. session this year.
How the athlete trains: "Just like any other sport I practice for two or more days a week. Mostly I bowl a couple of games to train at not just one bowling alley but multiple alleys because each alley is different when it comes to the oil pattern on the lanes. It challenges you to change your position and mark in order to get the perfect shot. If I ever have any difficulty with certain pins I leave without picking them up, I just focus on practicing with picking up spares. Also like every other sport me and the team have in season lifting."
Athletes advice for others who want to play this sport: "Learn and adapt to any change or challenge you face. Strikes are great, but spares are really important because every pin counts towards your score."
Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan is to go to Scott Community College for two years then change to a four-year college, which I am still figuring out which one to attend."
-- Kelley Lent