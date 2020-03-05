Bettendorf News ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: John Vance

Coach's reason for the nomination: John is a senior and has been a member of our team since his freshman year. John is always working hard at practice and during our meets, asking questions and making adjustments to improve his game. He also bowls in a Saturday league. His diligence has enabled him to improve his average by over 40 pins from his freshman year. He has been a varsity bowler the past two years. When I asked John what he most liked about bowling the past four years, he replied the teamwork and team-building that is nurtured each year. Bettendorf added a fitness program for all sports a couple years ago that focuses on core strength, balance and stamina which John has embraced. He is our only male bowler that has not missed a 6 a.m. session this year.