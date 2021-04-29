BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kole Sommer

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Erik Belby

Sport: Cross country

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "He won the 3,200 and the 1,600 at the Spartan Invitational. Kole's efforts helped lead his team to a first place finish at our home invitational."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Train really hard and don't forget to lift."

What has been your favorite meet of your high school career and why? "State my sophomore year because I ran well and I had lots of friends on the team."

What are your plans for after high school? "Going to Iowa State for aerospace engineering."

— Alyce Brown

