BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Logan Adamson

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Dan Knight

Sport: Wrestling

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "Logan Adamson is currently undefeated with a record of 4-0. Logan has a positive attitude, work ethic and his leadership that he brings on a daily basis."

What is you favorite wrestling memory? "My favorite wrestling memory is placing at state my sophomore year after not placing my freshman year at state and how much I have improved."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "The advice I would give a new wrestler is be the hardest worker in the room and never stop fighting."

What are your anticipated plans for after high school? "My plans after high school are undecided but have been thinking about wrestling for Loras College or Grand View University. I also have been thinking about becoming a Marine."

-- Rheanna DeCrow

