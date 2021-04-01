BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luke Vonderhaar

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jacob Larsen

Sport: Wrestling

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Coach's reason for nomination: "He was a state qualifier for PV and won a match down at the state tournament. He is a humble person and not afraid to give it his best shot on the mat."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "My best advice for someone starting to wrestle is to go all out and know it's going to hurt, more than any other sport, but it's all worth it."

Who's someone you look up to in the sport? "The person I look up to the most is a previous Iowa wrestler, Pat Lugo, because he's the first wrestler I started to follow as I got more into wrestling."

What are your plans for after high school? "After high school, I plan on playing college football. I'm currently undecided as to where I'll attend."

— Alyce Brown

