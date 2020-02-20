BETTENDORF NEWS Athlete Of the Week: Madeline Witt

Coach's Name: Shane Schaefer

Sport: Girls Bowling

Age: 16

Grade: 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: Madeline is a junior at Bettendorf High School participating in her first year on the Bettendorf Bowling Team. Madeline has displayed an exceptional work ethic throughout practices, meets, academics, and other extracurricular activities. Madeline is always encouraging her other teammates to stay positive and be the absolute best they can be. Madeline is continuously setting new personal records, most recently, she bowled her high game of a 203.

How the athlete trains: "Training for bowling involves practice with the team twice a week and lifting two mornings a week. I also go and practice outside of school at least once a week."

Athlete's advice for others wanting to play this sport: "If I had to give advice to anyone that wants to try out for bowling, it would be to do it! I wish I would have known about bowling before joining this year. We have lots of fun with each other and the atmosphere is amazing."

Athlete’s plan after high school: I plan to attend college after high school but am undecided about a major and my plans to participate in sports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0