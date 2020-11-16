BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Makayla Hughbanks

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Mike Ahrens

Sport: Diving

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "Makayla has been a dominant diver. She won the regional meet with a school record. Makayla is athletic and can perform the most difficult dives."

How does the athlete train for this sport? "Training involves perfecting each dive."

What is your favorite memory from your time in this sport? "My favorite memory is state week because it is really fun and definitely a great experience."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan on attending a four year university and studying (in the) medical (field)."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0