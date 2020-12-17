BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nevaeh Morgan

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Brian Tritt

Sport: Girls basketball

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "Nevaeh has done a great job of providing positive leadership to the team. She brings energy and is always a positive voice at practice and workouts."

How does the athlete train for this sport? "I would say for training myself, I would just tell you to touch a ball everyday, condition yourself."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "Some advice I would give to someone is to perform on and off the court, be a leader."

What are your plans for after high school? "My plans after high school are to go to college and continue my passion for basketball."

— Rheanna DeCrow

