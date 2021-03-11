BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Noah Mitvalsky

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Mike Ahrens

Sport: Swimming

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Coach’s reason for nomination: "Noah won two events at last year‘s state meet. He is the state record holder at the 400. Noah swim every event but has been focusing on sprinting."

Who is your role model in swim and why? "My main role model would definitely have to be Alex Stone just because we both swim the same events and he’s the best in the state when it comes to swimming."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "My main advice would be to keep your eye on your short term goals instead of long terms to keep you motivated."

What are your plans for after high school? "Right now I’m unsure what my plans will be although I will for sure attend college and maybe look into aerospace engineering or something of that sort."

— Rheanna DeCrow

