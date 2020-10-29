BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Paige Berst

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Amber Hall

Sport: Volleyball

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Paige is a defensive specialist that is scrappy and consistent. She never lets anything hit the ground. Paige has an aggressive serve and is always pushing herself and the team to improve every day."

What is your advice for others in this sport? "To be all in. The sport is so much more fun when you can trust your teammates to work just as hard as you to try and accomplish your goal of winning."

What has been your favorite game of your high school career and why? "The game against Assumption this year. The game was very intense and both teams brought a lot of talent which made it very competitive."

What are your plans for after high school? "I am still undecided on the university I will attend, but I am hoping to go somewhere on the coast. I plan to major in biology and then go to dental school."

— Alyce Brown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0